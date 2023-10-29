EU-Australia trade deal balance in as endgame talks begin

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell will meet in Osaka, Japan, following weekend Group of Seven talks. The two will try again to reach a free-trade accord—three months after Farrell walked out of the last negotiations in Brussels.

The two sides have been working on a free trade agreement for more than five years. While there is broad consensus across most areas, a few final sticking points threaten to derail the entire compact. Neither Canberra nor Brussels is completely convinced that a deal will be struck, although there is cautious optimism that it could finally happen.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Farrell said he’d been in conversations with the French delegation over the weekend in Osaka to try to reach a breakthrough. Meanwhile, the Von Der Leyen commission needs to score a victory on the trade front after a missed attempt with the US to remove steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. It’s also having difficulty concluding an agreement with the Mercosur bloc that includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. headtopics.com

“I’m hoping that the time lapse between then and now gives them the opportunity to make us a better offer, and on that basis if it’s good enough, I’ll be recommending to the Australian people that we should accept it,” he said.

“If on balance the things that are good about the European Trade Agreement outweigh the things that are bad, because there’s always bad things in agreements, then I feel I’ve got an obligation to the Australian people to say yes,” he told The Conversation. headtopics.com

