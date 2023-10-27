EU and China compete with global investment schemes

Two years ago, the European Union launched its "Global Gateway" initiative to open the door to the world and investment in developing countries and emerging markets. And this month, it launched the first Global Gateway Forum as a means of taking stock of developments with partners, providing motivation, and strengthening cooperation and exchange of ideas for new projects.

Over the past 10 years, the communist economy has invested some €900 billion ($948 billion) in infrastructure projects around the world. While the EU plans by 2027 to invest €300 billion only, in fewer countries. The bloc has about 60 partners for its Global Gateway scheme, whereas China has over 150.

"Global Gateway is about giving countries a choice, and a better choice," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the opening of the Forum on October 25 in Brussels, implying that the EU scheme was fairer and less bureaucratic than China's. "Because for many countries around the world, investment options are not only limited, but they all come with a lot of small print, and a very high price.

The scheme's first major project, with Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa, was the construction of vaccine manufacturing hubs on the African continent in 2022. There are now 90 Global Gateway projects, worth some €66 billion. More deals were signed during the Forum in Brussels, although very few heads of government attended.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signed an agreement to develop renewable energies in her country with EU funding, while Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha secured commitments for the green transformation of Vietnam's energy industry.

The EU hopes through more agreements to secure access to minerals and rare earths in Asia and Africa.The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) in Luxembourg, which plays a major role providing funds, examine all applications for potential Global Gateway projects. But a large bulk of the investment is also supposed to come from private European companies, which have more say than Chinese companies.