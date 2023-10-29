Espiritu Santo Trophy: Malixi ties for 25th; Philippines ends up 19th

Junia Gabasa, who counted for the team in the first three days, also made it to the scoring act in the final round but the Cebuana ace floundered with a 79 after a 69, 73 and 71 and tumbled to tied 51st instead in individual competitions topped by Taiwanese Huai-Chien Hsu.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi, who carded back-to-back 74s in the first two rounds, pooled a 287, 12 strokes behind Hsu, who upstaged some of the world’s top amateurs with a 275 total after a 69 for a two-shot victory over world No. 3 Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio.

Malixi and Gabasa’s 149 aggregate for. 578 total as the Philippines ended up 19th in team play won Korea in runaway fashion. The Koreans assembled a 139 for a 554, four shots clear of Chinese-Taipei, who scored a 558 after a 140.Grace Quintanilla also skied to a 79 and finished tied 91st with a 305. headtopics.com

Though saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention... Lyceum of the Philippines went to Jearlan Omandac and Renz Villegas when it mattered as it survived Emilio Aguinaldo College,...

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ Des Cheng will be out for the rest of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference... EZ2/LVM - 2 31 SUERTRES - 6 9 4 6D Lotto - 7 5 9 9 2 6 6/42 - 5 32 24 4 18 22 P28,824,637.00 Grand Lotto - 44 17 7 49 35 14 P56,367,250.00 headtopics.com

