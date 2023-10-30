Espina: 30 years of paradise

A cocktail reception was held by Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu, to celebrate its 30 years. There was a brief video presentation of the history of the various Shangri-La chains, showcasing their growth and awards for service.The welcome message from the general manager, Dave Junker, highlighted the hotel’s strong ties to the market, community, business, and tourism.Since the pandemic, I missed some events at this hotel, but I kept in touch with shared news from my colleagues.

We also organized several CCCI projects, including the East Asian Tourism Forum, which was attended by some 12 Asian countries, and our guests enjoyed the hotel’s amenities, food and beverage, and health-related services in sports, spa and sauna.The scenic landscape of Shangri-La is felt as soon as guests enter the gate, driving through winding roads amid verdant greens. The main lobby and ballroom have always been expansive.

