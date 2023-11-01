ESGS goes all out for 10th anniversary

“We’ve seen how gaming has become intrinsic to the daily lives of enthusiasts and hardcore games. We want to encourage them to play their way and enter a new dimension of game play with Samsung. We are excited to show them our full suite of offerings in the ESGS,” said Samsung Electronics Philippines (SEPCO) president Min Su Chu in a press release.

This year's ESGS will see bigger cosplay events, with the Cosplay Village having different showcases, competitions, guest panels, and fans' meet and greet. It will also shine a spotlight on local independent games with the ESGS Indie Fest, a hub for independent game developers to demo their games to a wider audience.

