Esang de Torres releases new single 'Hold Me'

After debuting her songwriting skills in her single “Praising Hours” in 2022, Esang released her brand new pop-rock track, “Hold Me,” an anthem that allows her vocals and lyrics to shine while telling a tale that fans will surely sing along to.

Released under PolyEast Records, “Hold Me” is reminiscent of early pop-rock songs and a statement of Esang’s craft and musicality. Moreover, the lyrics demonstrate her ability as an evolving artist and a storyteller– one who has the ability to create relatable songs and heart-tugging honesty.

In sharp contrast to her previous singles, including the upbeat track “Heartbeat” and her own rendition of Lea Salonga’s “Mula Noon, Hanggang Ngayon,” “Hold Me” is a song that shows a new side of Esang. With a pop-rock sound, she gives off a bit of teenage angst that is well-fitting for the young artist. Not only that, but her songwriting is a lot more mature as she sings about deciding on her feelings. headtopics.com

After her strong debut single, Esang then went on to release “Heartbeat,” a funky pop song that will leave you wanting to dance. Bringing her own take on her Coach Lea Salonga’s song, Esang also then released “Mula Noon Hanggang Ngayon,” a rendition of the early 90’s single.

Asked if she felt any pressure, Esang shares that it was challenging, but she was honored to be given the opportunity to bring her own touch to it. Receiving another nomination, Esang has been dubbed a finalist at the 37th Awit Awards for “Best Ballad Recording.” headtopics.com

"Hold Me" by Esang is now on digital music streaming platforms. You can also watch its official lyric video on PolyEast Records' YouTube channel.

