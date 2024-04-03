Erwin Tulfo grateful for public trust and support in recent survey

House of Representatives' Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo remains focused on his duties as a representative but is grateful for the public trust and support shown in a recent survey where he was the top choice for senator in the 2025 elections.

