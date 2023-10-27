TOKYO—A cartoon canine AI chatbot designed to cheer up and inform lonely older residents of western Japan is in the doghouse after providing error-laden responses.

But the chatbot, which features a Shiba Inu cartoon dog and answers in the Osaka dialect, has shown itself far from faithful to the truth. That answer gained public attention, with Japanese newspapers and broadcasters reporting on the dog who got the wrong end of the stick.Despite slow progress and budget challenges, the world fair is still scheduled to go ahead.

Asked by an AFP reporter if the mooted Sapporo Olympic Games will be pushed back, the bot dog said: “The Sapporo Olympics is postponed! It’s not cancelled so I look forward to it!” Asked about the decision, Dai-chan responded: “The Olympic Committee decided to postpone! It is a decision considering safety! Good job, the Olympic Committee!”Its purpose “is to broaden communication base for elderly people and not to give correct answer every time, and users seem to be enjoying Dai-chan with an understanding of the limits of what generative AI can do,” an Osaka official in charge of the project told AFP. headtopics.com

