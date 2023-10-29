Erdogan vows victory over 'imperialists' on Turkey's centenary

ISTANBUL, Turkey - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Sunday to stand up to"imperialist" forces as he led Turkish centenary celebrations in the shadow of Israel's escalating war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

"Our country is in safe hands, you may rest in peace," Erdogan said after laying a wreath at the mausoleum of military commander and statesman Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. He formed as a Westward-facing nation that stripped religion from its state institutions and tried to forge a modern new identity out of its myriad ethnic groups.

Erdogan tapped into these as he led his conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP) to power over the leftist Republican People's Party (CHP) formed by Ataturk. Erdogan ended the day by overseeing 100 navy ships pass through the Bosphorus while screaming fighter jets performed aerobatics overhead.estine to wherever there is a need," Erdogan told the nation.Sunday's celebrations have been partially eclipsed by Erdogan's increasingly fierce attacks against Israel over its response to the October 7 Hamas attacks. headtopics.com

Turkish state television has also scrapped the broadcast of concerts and other festivities because of the"alarming human tragedy in Gaza". Erdogan accused the Israeli government of behaving like a"war criminal" and trying to"eradicate" Palestinians.

