Epik High, Seventeen’s Hoshi addicted to phones in ‘Screen Time’ MV

“At the end of the day though, my only wish is that people enjoy the song and it endures,” Tablo shared on Instagram Stories. “Screen Time” is Epik High’s second release for 2023. They released their extended play “Strawberry” in February, which featured collaborations with Hwasa of Mamamoo and Jackson Wang of GOT7.Composed of Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz, Epik High is known for songs such as “Born Hater,” “Don’t Hate Me” and “Rosario,” among others.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.