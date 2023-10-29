Envoy says world unfair to Palestine

“On 7th of October, we have seen the world immediately react, Israel has the right to defend itself. We have been crying for 56 years. The world is not perfect. Unfair. And that is why you feel so much anger within you,” Mohammad said in an interview on “The Chiefs” on Oct. 28.“They have been imprisoned indefinitely without any fair trial. This is a systematic cleansing of the Palestinian people,” he said.

He added that the international community should force Israel to a ceasefire and to sit and negotiate for a political initiative to find a lasting peace between Israel and Palestine. In an interview on “The Chiefs” Saturday, Fluss said Israel will continue actions until the entire infrastructure of Hamas is destroyed and hostages, both Israelis and foreign nationals, are rescued and brought home.

The envoy said it is up to the Palestinians to rebuild the confidence that Israel would not be attacked and is accepted and recognized. “Israel has disengaged. Israel has pulled out of Gaza in 2005 to the internationally recognized border. So Gaza was ruled independently by Hamas,” he said.“The responsibility of the government is to protect its civilians and to make sure they run their own safe life. In this case, Hamas has launched a war against Israel. Now it is our responsibility to make sure that Hamas cannot attack us again,” he said. headtopics.com

The 193-member Assembly adopted the measure by a record vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions, taking action during an emergency session after the Security Council, the UN body tasked with maintaining international peace and security, was unable to reach agreement on three separate resolutions in recent days.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that having too many poll watchers is a sign of vote buying and barangay and Sangguniang... EZ2/LVM - 2 31 SUERTRES - 6 9 4 6D Lotto - 7 5 9 9 2 6 6/42 - 5 32 24 4 18 22 P28,824,637.00 Grand Lotto - 44 17 7 49 35 14 P56,367,250.00 headtopics.com

Philippines abstains from UN resolution calling for Israel-Hamas ‘humanitarian truce’'As we would condemn all terrorist attacks, the resolution does not mention nor condemn the terrorist attack of October 7 by Hamas leading to the deaths of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as Filipinos,' Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo... Read more ⮕

In the Philippines, religion plays big role in Israel-Hamas discussionDifferent interpretations of Israel’s biblical significance, Islamophobic rhetoric, and criticisms of Zionism influence online conversations on Israel and Palestine Read more ⮕

Thousands march for Palestinians in UK, France, SwitzerlandAbout 100,000 people joined the 'March for Palestine' in London according to British media, which also reported scuffles with police. Read more ⮕

Hundreds of thousands rally in global cities to support Palestinians'The superpowers at play are not doing enough at the moment. This is why we're here: we're calling for a ceasefire, calling for Palestinian rights, the right to exist, to live, human rights, all our rights,' a protester in London says Read more ⮕

DFA: PH supports UN on addressing Israel-Hamas warThe Philippines earlier abstained from a non-binding UN resolution calling for the 'immediate humanitarian truce' in war-torn Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingIsrael intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, calling for civilians to flee south where it vowed aid would increase, as the Red Cross warned of 'intolerable' suffering. Read more ⮕