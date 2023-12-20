Environmental groups file petition against DENR for non-attainment area guidelines

Environmental groups Protect VIP (Verde Island Passage) and other groups on Tuesday filed a Petition for Writ of Continuing Mandamus against the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to force the agency into issuing Guidelines for the Declaration of Non-Attainment Area.

The petition was filed by Protect VIP together with the Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED), Bukluran ng Mangingisda ng Batangas, and several fisherfolk organizations in Batangas and Mindoro before the Court of Appeals (CA) also urged the DENR to suspend discharge permits and environmental compliance certificates of gas projects in the VIP pending the issuance of the guidelines. The case was also filed against the National Water Resources Board, the Department of Health, and the Department of Agriculture. Protect VIP and other stakeholders have repeatedly requested DENR to designate as non-attainment areas the waters of VIP and beyond that have failed water quality tests, as required under Section 6 of the Philippine Clean Water Ac





