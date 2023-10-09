Environmental Activists Protest in Front of Department of Justice

Environmental activists staged a protest in front of the Department of Justice to support Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro after they were accused of perjury by the Philippine Army on October 24, 2023. Various groups have positively received the suggestion of the United Nations representative to completely abolish the government's anti-communist task force due to its role in targeting environmentalists and government critics.

UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change, Ian Fry, recommended the dissolution of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict after his initial findings. Kalikasan People's Network for the Environment (Kalikasan PNE) coordinator Jon Bonifacio expressed his satisfaction with the recommendations during a press conference on Thursday

