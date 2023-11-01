‘Enough water for Metro Manila as Angat rehab starts’

“There is no reason to worry as the 61 days total plant shutdown was carefully studied by the Angat technical working group, wherein members are (from) various government agencies, including the National Water Resources Board, National Irrigation Administration, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration and MWSS,” he said.“The strengthening work of Angat was done prior to the pandemic.

According to Dizon, Angat Hydro Corp., which operates the dam, will look into the integrity of the structure.Dizon said that the water level of Angat Dam was at more than 209 meters or close to its normal high operating level of 210 to 212 meters.Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water needs and provides for the irrigation needs of 25,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.

