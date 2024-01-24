Enough people signed for Cha-cha

ALBAY 2nd District Rep. Jose Ma. Clemente 'Joey' Salceda on Wednesday said that the required number of signatures to allow Charter change (Cha-cha) through a people's initiative has been reached. The 1987 Constitution permits citizens to propose amendments to the charter by means of a petition of at least 12 percent of registered voters, of which every legislative district is represented by a minimum of 3 percent of registered voters therein.

Salceda said in a radio interview that the number of signatures has reached 12.1 percent. THE Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Israeli Embassy in Manila confirmed the death of Cydrick Garin, a Filipino reservist in the Israel Defense Forces, during a massive explosion in Gaza on January 2





Senators denounce Cha-cha 'bribers'Senators Imee Marcos and Jinggoy Estrada denounce the reported attempt by some Charter change (Cha-cha) proponents to bribe local government leaders into signing a petition to amend the Constitution. The tradition of kissing or touching the venerated image of the Black Nazarene before it is brought back to the Quiapo church in the Traslacion, or procession, was interrupted for three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Probe Cha-cha 'payoff'SEN. Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos urged the Senate to investigate the alleged 'payoffs and misrepresentation' in the signature campaign to push for Charter change.

Senate chief sets Cha-cha in motionSENATE President Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri on Monday filed Resolution of Both Houses 6 seeking to amend economic provisions in the Constitution. Senate President Pro Tempore Lorna Regina 'Loren' Legarda and Sen. Juan Edgardo 'Sonny' Angara co-authored the resolution, proposing amendments to Articles 12,14 and 16 of the charter. The senators said the nation's economic policy 'must be reframed under the demands of this increasingly globalized age, while still protecting the general policy of Filipino-first that guides the economic provisions of the Constitution

Cha-cha to derail polls preparationThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) is concerned that its preparations for the 2025 elections would be hampered if the move to amend the Constitution through a people's initiative leads to the holding of a plebiscite.

Senator Marcos urges Senate to investigate alleged payoffs in Charter change campaignSenator Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos has filed a resolution urging the Senate to investigate the alleged 'payoffs and misrepresentation' in the signature campaign to push for Charter change (Cha-cha). Reports suggest that P20 million was offered to each congressional district that could deliver the needed number of signatures to support the people's initiative to amend the Constitution.

China protests over President Marcos' message to Taiwan's new leaderChina has filed a diplomatic protest before the Philippine Embassy in Beijing over President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s congratulatory message to Taiwan's new leader Dr. Lai Ching-te. The Chinese Embassy in Manila stated that Marcos' remarks violate the 'One China' principle and interfere in China's internal affairs.

