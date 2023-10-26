Enjoy exclusive user benefits with new all-rounder OPPO A98 5G via My OPPO App

OPPO recently launched the OPPO A98 5G as the newest member of its A series, known for its enforced value for money and durability. Dubbed as an all-rounder phone, it is designed to cater to Filipino’s different lifestyles through its design, imaging, battery, and performance upgrade.

– Don’t miss out on your favorite Kdrama series and enjoy premium Asian content for three months of the ad-free viewing experience.– Get free coffee or tea when you redeem the 100 PICKUP Points (PUP) via My OPPO App. Upon redemption of the voucher code, users need to install the PICKUP COFFEE App via Google Play and enter the unique voucher code to top up.– Use the Sodexo Mobile Pass to purchase items in any 10,000+ partner merchant stores nationwide.

Charging time is not an issue with the OPPO A98 5G because it has 67W SUPERVOOC™ that charges the phone from 0 to 100% in just 44 minutes. No need to spend hours waiting for a full battery, especially when you need to be out and are always on the go. headtopics.com

Its 120Hz Ultra High Refresh rate enables the images you see on the screen to be always crisp and clear, no matter how fast you are scrolling. It maintains the display composure by automatically adjusting between 6-level adaptive frame rates to conserve energy without sacrificing visual delivery.

Store as many files as you want, thanks to its 8GB+ up to 8GB Extended RAM storage. You’ll never have to worry about lagging when switching between applications or games because the Smart RAM Expansion software offers an option to free up extra computing power and reallocate RAM storage for a smooth experience. headtopics.com

Be ready to take amazing shots of nature, food, or selfies with its Ultra-Clear Imaging System that guarantees high-quality images every time. The 64MP AI Camera keeps the subject’s natural vibrant quality and highlights details for stunning imaging results.