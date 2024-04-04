Engineers Urged to Build Turtle Ships for Defense Against Chinese Aggressions

Our engineers must build “ turtle ships .” Such ships would fend off Chinese ramming, laser gunning and water cannoning in our seas. Turtle ships actively would defend resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. As well, protect food and fuel deliveries to fishermen in Panatag Shoal. And transport marine scientists and oil drillers to the West Philippine Sea. The other Saturday’s simultaneous China Coast Guard aggressions make turtle shipbuilding urgent.

CCG water cannonade wrecked a Filipino wooden civilian craft and gravely wounded four crewmen near Ayungin. In Sandy Cay, a CCG helicopter menaced researchers. Shipbuilders can study Korean-designed turtle craft. Those vessels thwarted Japanese invaders during the War of 1592-1598. Turtle ships were Korea’s only defense; its army was weak and tattered. Admiral Yi Sunsin’s redesigned warships saved Korea’s independenc

