Enforced Disappearances Continue in the Philippines Despite Law

Incidents of enforced or involuntary disappearance continue to be reported in the Philippines despite a 2012 law that sought to protect and give justice to victims, according to the Commission on Human Rights. During a hearing of the House Committee on Justice on Monday, CHR Commissioner Beda Epres said the Commission has monitored 145 victims of enforced or involuntary disappearance since the enactment of Republic Act 10353 in 2012.

"Despite the law’s comprehensive coverage, there are still incidents of enforced disappearance happening in our country. The Commission on Human Rights is in close coordination with the Department of Justice… We also do information dissemination campaigns as well as meetings with CSOs and NGOs on this issue,” he said. Human rights advocate Karapatan raised some issues it observed in the implementation of the Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act of 201





Rise Against Hunger Philippines: Fighting Hunger in the PhilippinesAccording to an August 2023 survey by Social Weather Stations, about 10.4 percent of Filipino families have experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months. This means that the family has been hungry but did not have anything to eat.

The Marcos administration will continue with the previous administration's pursuit to revive the use of nuclear energy in the Philippines. This was disclosed by the Department of Energy (DOE), through Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, during the Senate plenary deliberations of the department's proposed budget for 2024.

Endemic disappearances cloud hope for 11 latest desaparecidos under Marcos Jr.'For now, I think that the institutions of government are useless in defending victims of human rights violations, hindi lang enforced disappearance,' Edita, mother of missing activist Jonas Burgos, says

Involuntary disappearances

Newsbreak Chats: Elected detainees, endemic disappearances

Families of 'desaparecidos' remember missing loved onesFamilies of involuntary disappearances in the Philippines gather to remember their missing kin as the country commemorates All Souls' Day.

