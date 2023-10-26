Energy China to build 2 solar projects in Luzon

As the Philippines accelerates the realization of the green energy goal, two more solar projects will be constructed by a Chinese firm in Luzon.
DEALS. China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd, (Energy China) signs eight cooperation deals during the Belt and Road CEO Conference in Beijing on Oct. 17, 2023. Two of the agreements are the 304-megawatt solar power plant in Bolo, Labrador in Pangasinan and 49.50-MW Shizen Palauig Solar PV Project in Zambales.
The projects cover various industries such as solar power stations, wind power, energy storage, gas power plants, power transmission and transformation, data centers, real estate construction, highways, natural gas, and chemical engineering. headtopics.com
In the last five years, it signed deals with other partners from BRI member countries, including the Philippines, that have a total value of over RMB500 billion (PHP3.8 trillion). Chen Jiping, general manager of Energy China’s subsidiary China Power Engineering Consulting Group Co., earlier said the Philippines has a massive potential in renewable energy (RE).