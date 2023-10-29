End of preparations for BSKE

Local election officials prepare poll materials paraphernalia at Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo Manila ahead of today’s barangay and Sangguniang Bayan elections. Below photo shows preparations have also entered the last phase at the Quezon City Commission on Elections office.
