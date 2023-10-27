End-of-an-era feel as England implodes at the Cricket World Cup to leave title defense in tatters

But halfway through the group stage of the Cricket World Cup and its title defense is virtually over, with a run of abject, record-setting losses heralding what many see as the beginning of the end of England’s greatest white-ball era.

Matthew Mott, an Australian who is England’s white-ball coach, said he’d pretty much given up hope and the likelihood is that host nation India, unbeaten and in impressive form with bat and ball, will administer the killer blow in the teams’ meeting in Lucknow on Sunday.

Maybe it’s the pressure of being defending champions, maybe it’s simply the highs and lows of elite sports. But England’s players, collectively, have hit a run of bad form at the worst possible time. Mark Wood, the express pacer in the middle overs, went for more than 10 an over against New Zealand and South Africa. Strike bowler Chris Woakes completed only six of his allotted 10 overs against New Zealand and only four in England’s third game, against Afghanistan, and was then dropped.Let’s go back to the start. The 15-man squad was announced in August, a month before the deadline, and didn’t include Harry Brook, to many the future of English cricket. headtopics.com

Wood went into the World Cup after not having played cricket since the Ashes series. Root felt so undercooked he wanted to play the pre-World Cup ODI series against Ireland that wasn’t featuring any World Cup-bound players. He was allowed to play in the first game but it was wiped out because of rain.

Then, just before the tournament started, Stokes felt his hip “pop” in practice and missed the first three games.Former England captain Nasser Hussain called it “the end of an era” and “a bridge too far” for some of the team’s top players, and it’s hard to argue. headtopics.com

‘World’s leading’: Philippines up for 4 major World Travel awardsThe Philippines is vying for four major awards at the World Travel Awards this year. Read more ⮕

Russia says US must end 'hostility' for nuclear talksMOSCOW, Russia - Russia said Wednesday it would study US proposals to resume dialogue on nuclear arms control, but that it would not accept them unless Washington dropped its 'hostile' stance towards Moscow. Read more ⮕

Myanmar reinstates family visits to prisoners to end a ban started during Covid-19 pandemicBANGKOK—Military-ruled Myanmar on Tuesday allowed prisoners to have family visitors from outside, a right that had been suspended for 3½ years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the military’s information office and prison officials said. Read more ⮕

FACT CHECK: China calls for end to Israel-Hamas conflictWhile China has not directly intervened in the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Beijing says it will support efforts for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict Read more ⮕

Republicans end gridlock as US House elects new speakerWASHINGTON, United States - The US House of Representatives finally elected a new speaker on Wednesday, ending weeks of bitter Republican infighting that paralyzed Congress at a time of international and domestic crisis. Read more ⮕

Time to end breast cancerThe Estée Lauder Companies officially kicked off the 31st anniversary of the Breast Cancer Campaign in SM Mega Fashion Hall. Read more ⮕