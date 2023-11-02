Enchanted Kingdom celebrates 28 years with the storied Sky Wizardry Fireworks Competition Grand Finale 

Due to popular demand, EK brought back the Sky Wizardry Fireworks Competition eight years after its last spectacle. EK collaborated with Filipino fireworks manufacturers to showcase their products and creativity. This year, St. Vincent Pyrotechnics Services and Trading, from Laguna, bested five other competitors, highlighting local artistry with pyrotechnics and music.

“We are immensely grateful for all the support of our guests and loyal park-goers. We were pleased with the turnout and hopefully, our guests were able to create more enchanted stories with their families and loved ones.” said Nico R. Mamon, EK’s 28th Anniversary Council Chairman.

It can be recalled that as part of their celebration, Enchanted Kingdom conducted various events every Saturday for the whole month of October such as the World Teacher’s Day (October 7), the launch of the Grand Storybook Characters Parade (October 14), the Eldar’s E-Kreator Event (October 21), and EKMC Weekend Specials for their annual pass members. Mamon also shared that Enchanted Kingdom has a lot in store for its guests beyond October.

“Enchanted Kingdom is already working its magic in bringing our guests an enhanced retail and dining experience with branded outlets planned for the EK Portico area, located just beside the front gate of the park. We are also preparing an enchanting holiday celebration through our Christmas Tree Lighting this coming November 26,” he added. Mamon also shared that guests should also anticipate new attractions in 2024.

