Embiid scores 35 in dominant effort as 76ers beat Trail Blazers

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player delivered what 76ers coach Nick Nurse called a "super dominant" showing, lifting the Sixers to victory in their season home opener.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, Oct. 29, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.(AFP) "He's always exceptional," 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton said."He's always amazing for us. When he's playing like that, he's the best player in the league every night."

"That's my job, try to get better every single day," Embiid said."It starts on defense, having that mentality to play it, lock down everything and block everything and offensively just trying to make the right plays. headtopics.com

Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 10 rebounds while Tobias Harris scored 24 to spark the Sixers, who expect to have unhappy guard James Harden back at practice on Tuesday. The 34-year-old guard has tried to get into shape and took part in a pre-game walkthrough on Sunday, with Nurse saying Harden has done well in conditioning.

Defending champion Denver improved to 3-0 as two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had game highs of 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead a 128-95 blowout at Oklahoma City.Stephen Curry scored 24 points, going 6-of-14 from 3-point range, and Klay Thompson added 19 points, going 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, in Golden State's 106-95 triumph at Houston. headtopics.com

Trae Young scored 20 points and added 11 assists to spark eight Hawks scorers in double figures, including Clint Capela, who scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

