Embiid dominates with 35-15-7-6 statline as Sixers destroy Blazers

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player delivered what 76ers coach Nick Nurse called a "super dominant" showing, lifting the Sixers to victory in their season home opener.

The 29-year-old Cameroonian big man made 12-of-22 shots from the floor, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, and sank 9-of-11 from the free throw line in 29 minutes. "It's all about taking care of business. We got the win. I'm excited about that. We've still got a long way to go.""I've still got to get better," he said. "I had a bad turnover toward the end. I had three of them. That I can correct. I missed some passes and defensively I could have done a better job. But I'm happy."

Harden, a former MVP and three-time scoring champion who led the NBA in assists last season, hasn't played this season. Harden sought a trade in vain in the off-season and said his relationship with club officials can't be repaired. headtopics.com

Golden State guard Chris Paul came off the bench for the first time in his 19-year career after 1,365 consecutive starts.Damian Lillard struggled in his second game with Milwaukee, scoring only six points in a 127-110 home loss to Atlanta.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, but All-Star teammate Lillard, obtained in a trade from Portland last month, went 2-of-12 from the floor, 2-of-8 from 3-point range, and had six turnovers.Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox scored 37 points and the host Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-127 in overtime, with reserve Malik Monk scoring half his 22 points in overtime. headtopics.com

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points while Russell Westbrook and Paul George each contributed 19 to spark the Los Angeles Clippers over San Antonio 123-83."Got a bright future," Westbrook said of the French teen giant. "He's one of a kind. He's going to keep getting better each and every year."George had game highs of five steals and five assists while Westbrook grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Embiid, Maxey spark 76ers over Raptors, Pelicans rompWASHINGTON: Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 34 points to power Philadelphia's 114-107 NBA comeback victory at Toronto on Saturday (Sunday in Manila). Read more ⮕

Lady Blazers tame Golden Tigresses, force sudden deathNCAA champion College of St. Benilde turned back the University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11, to force a rubber match in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Read more ⮕