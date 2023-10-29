Embiid and Maxey spark 76ers over Raptors, Pelicans romp

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Embiid added nine rebounds, eight assists a steal and two blocked shots for the 76ers while Maxey also contributed seven assists and six rebounds.

The Raptors led 36-27 after the first quarter but Philadelphia, which dropped the season opener at Milwaukee on Thursday, battled back. "We had a slow start, we've got to fix that, but once we got our feet wet and guys got comfortable, we really executed and got stops, so that helped us."

Williamson, nagged by injuries as a rookie and again last year by a hamstring injury, hit 12-of-17 shots while Ingram made 11 of 17 to spark the Pelicans, who have missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. headtopics.com

"He's special. He's handling the ball, seeing what options he has and then he just takes off," Green said. But Cade Cunningham scored 25 points and passed off 10 assists while Jalen Duren added 23 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds to lead the Pistons to victory.

