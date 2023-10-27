Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination

Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this October 2023.Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, Chairman, Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, Members.October 22 and 23, 2023.

Held on october 24, 2023 Released on October 27, 20232 ABADIANO, JUVILYN ANNE BAUTISTA5 ABAR, PATRICIA CLAIRE JAMISOLA8 ABELARDE, LIEBHERR VILLANUEVA11 ABRAJANO, ALJON RAMILO14 ABU, PRINCESS JOYCE DALISAY17 ACAMPADO, JEREMIAH ALFIE SONIDO20 ACOB, IRIS NICOLE ARENAS23 ADELANTAR, ALEXANDRA MAGHIRANG26 ADUAN, KYLE RENEG MANZANO30 AGBAS, ARDENNES SELADAN33 AGUDA, JETHRO AVANZADO36 AGUILAR, ANDREW BENJAMIN DELOS REYES39 AGUILLON, ANGEL BERNIEMAY DOMINGO42 AGUSTIN, AUBRI LAINE CLAIRE BLANZA45...

