Election watchdogs strengthen monitoring for BSKE

In a public media conference on Sunday, the National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections stated that they designated standby volunteers in several areas to monitor any incidents that may occur during the elections. “Nakahanda na yung aming volunteers. In fact, ilang lingo nang nakahanda yan,” said NAMFREL Chairman Lito Aviera. He added that NAMFREL developed an application through which Filipinos may submit verified statements for incident reports.
“Yung iba’t-ibang mga organisasyon, meron din sariling mga monitoring. Actually, nangyari na siya since last week yung monitoring ng campaign may natanggap na kaming pangilan-ngilang reports nga pero siyempre full force yan bukas,” said Kontra Daya Spokesperson Maded Batera III. Kontra Daya had received reports of red tagging of candidates in several areas of the country like Cebu and Tondo; and even a report of physical blocking of COC filing in Batangas.
