The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said the country’s security situation remains peaceful despite a rise in election-related violence four days ahead of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BKSE) on Oct. 30.

Fajardo noted that the number of validated ERIs for this year’s BSKE is still lower than the 40 recorded in 2018.filed before prosecutor’s offices, one case has been filed in court while 12 are still undergoing investigation.

The total number includes 300 police officers to be assigned in Cotabato City following Monday’s incident. The PNP has also accepted 1,590 surrendered firearms and another 2,269 firearms deposited for safekeeping.The PNP is deploying 27,000 police personnel deployed across the country to secure the observance of All Saints and All Souls Day. headtopics.com

PCG chief Admiral Ronnie Gavan said PCG districts, stations, and sub-stations are set to implement stricter security measures in all ports across the country amid the expected influx of passengers. On Thursday, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) commended the men from Navotas City Police Station, Northern Police District, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and Election Commission officials who conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of a woman engaged in vote-buying.

The woman was placed under police custody and will be charged with violation of the Omnibus Election Code. “All our schedules, timelines were followed. All the election paraphernalia, both accountable and non-accountable forms are already completed,” said Comelec Chairman George Garcia. “The training of teachers as Electoral Board members is completed.” headtopics.com

A total of 672,016 positions are at stake in this year’s polls — 42,001 for barangay captains and 294,007 for members of Sangguniang Barangay. The same number of positions are at stake for the SK chairman and SK Council members.

