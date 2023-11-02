Election-related violence now at 47; 15 persons dead

Of the 47 validated ERVIs, 16 happened in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 13 in Northern Mindanao, four in the Cordillera Administrative Region, three each in Ilocos and Eastern Visayas, two each in Bicol and Central Visayas, and one each in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Zamboanga Peninsula.Majority of the verified ERVIs were shooting, mauling and physical injury incidents.

