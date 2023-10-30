Electing local leaders: Pinoys head to village polls

Barangay Rizal, Taguig residents arrive to cast their votes for the BSKE 2023. Barangay Rizal is one of the 10 barangays which were formerly part of Makati City and were turned over to the city of Taguig in August after the Supreme Court ruling giving Taguig jurisdiction over The Fort.Police on crowd control duty guide voters as they arrive to vote at a polling station in Manila. Security forces were on high alert across the Philippine as millions of people voted during the BSKE 2023.

Batasan Hills, Quezon City for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.Senior citizens and PWDs, whose polling precincts are located at upper levels of the school, are accommodated to cast their votes for the Barangay election at the faculty room of the Jose Rizal Elementary School in Pasay City. Thirty-three cluster precincts of 10 Barangays are located in the school according to Department of Education Supervisor Official Norma Jamon.

What can Filipinos expect on BSKE on Monday?Five years after the 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, Filipinos will once again select a new set of village and youth officials on Monday, Oct. 30. What can they expect on Election Day? Read more ⮕

Immigration Bureau stops 5 Pinoys with fake docs, posing as govt workersTHE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Sunday that it has intercepted five Filipinos attempting to leave the country in the guise of being government workers. Read more ⮕

Pinoys troop to polling precincts for BSKEPeople look for their names and precinct numbers to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections at Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on October 30, 2023. Read more ⮕

4th batch of Pinoys from Israel to be repatriated Oct. 30The fourth batch of Pinoy repatriates from Israel are set to come home on Monday, Oct. 30, amid the all-out war between Israeli forces and militant group Hamas, the Department of Migrant Workers said Saturday. Read more ⮕

House panel mulls bill for separate benefit system for Pinoys abroadDefining the News Read more ⮕

Security forces on alert as Filipinos vote in village pollsDefining the News Read more ⮕