Elected village execs asked to submit requirements

SOCEs need to be submitted at the Office of the Election Officer concerned on or before November 29, or not later than one month after the day of the election.Republic Act (RA) 7166, or the Synchronized National and Local Elections and Electoral Reforms Act, states that no elected officials may sit without filing their respective SOCE.
