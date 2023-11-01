Elderly Japanese hostage taker 'had grudge' with post office

"He demanded to police officers at the scene that he wanted to see a specific someone," a Saitama police spokesman told AFP, adding only that an investigation was ongoing. He also confirmed to police that he was behind the hospital shooting, which resulted in two injuries, and the fire at an apartment where he lived, local media said.He told police he "was frustrated" by a meeting with a doctor at the hospital, the Asahi Shimbun said, and had a grudge against the post office over a traffic accident.

Crime rates are exceedingly low and gun violence nearly non-existent in Japan, which has some of the toughest firearms laws in the world. Earlier in the day, a man had been seen firing a gun at Todachuo General Hospital, injuring two people, reportedly a doctor and a patient, before leaving on a motorbike.Neighbours described Suzuki as a friendly man who lived alone.

More than one in 10 people in Japan is 80 years or older, and an increasing number of them live alone and lose contact with relatives. The United States and China agreed Friday to work towards setting up a meeting between the two countries' leaders next month,...

Mouse embryos have been grown on the International Space Station and developed normally in the first study indicating it could... Tumikada si Joshua Yerro ng 11 puntos upang tulungan ang Adamson University na ikadena ang Far Eastern University, 63-54 sa...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Elderly Japanese hostage taker 'had grudge' with post officeTOKYO, Japan–Japanese police on Wednesday were probing the motives of an 86-year-old who took two women hostage in a post office after reportedly first setting his home on fire and shooting into a hospital.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Pilot testing for elderly, mall voting a successThe Commission on Elections yesterday declared as successful the pilot testing of early voting hours for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and heavily pregnant women.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to visit PH in NovPRESIDENT Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. will be meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Malacañang later this week, Malacañang confirmed on Tuesday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japanese post officeThe government of the city of Warabi, just north of Tokyo, says in a statement an undetermined number of hostages were taken by a man 'in possession of something like a handgun'

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Japanese PM to visit PH on Nov. 3 to 4Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to visit the Philippines on Nov. 3 to 4, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Tuesday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Japanese PM in Manila November 3-4Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will embark on a two-day official visit to the Philippines this week aimed at bolstering ties between the two countries, Malacañang announced yesterday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕