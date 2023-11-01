Elderly Japanese hostage taker 'had grudge' with post office

Media reports said Tsuneo Suzuki had a grudge against the postal service and was angry with a doctor at the hospital. In addition to a handgun attached to a cord around his neck, Suzuki reportedly had with him two knives as well as an 18-litre (4.75-gallon) container and two bottles containing an unspecified liquid, according to major media including TV Asahi network.

The eight-hour post office showdown lasted until after 10pm, with live television pictures showing the building surrounded by police cars with flashing lights. Police finally arrested Suzuki after one of the hostages was released and the other managed to leave the building on her own.

"I have never seen a gun or anything dangerous inside his room," the Asahi Shimbun quoted one unnamed friend as saying.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Japanese PM in Manila November 3-4Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will embark on a two-day official visit to the Philippines this week aimed at bolstering ties between the two countries, Malacañang announced yesterday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Bataan LGU eyeing more Japanese companies to invest in various projectsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Pilot testing for elderly, mall voting a successThe Commission on Elections yesterday declared as successful the pilot testing of early voting hours for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and heavily pregnant women.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to visit PH in NovPRESIDENT Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. will be meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Malacañang later this week, Malacañang confirmed on Tuesday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japanese post officeThe government of the city of Warabi, just north of Tokyo, says in a statement an undetermined number of hostages were taken by a man 'in possession of something like a handgun'

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Japanese PM to visit PH on Nov. 3 to 4Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to visit the Philippines on Nov. 3 to 4, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Tuesday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕