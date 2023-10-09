Eight suspects to be prosecuted for gun attack and illegal possession of assault rifles

The police shall use as evidence in filing an illegal firearm possession case against the eight detained suspects the unlicensed assault rifles confiscated from them by policemen and soldiers. The eight men --- Tha Kalim Unos, Jackson Usman, Mamaali Dalandas, Abdulpata Usman, Nasrullah Amal, Ibrahim Usman, Abdulkadir Guiamalod and Jerry Pasagui --- are now clamped down in a detention facility of the Midsayap Municipal Police Station.
4 ‘kidnappers’ surrender in North CotabatoFour alleged members of a kidnapping group have surrendered to authorities in North Cotabato, officals said yesterday.
