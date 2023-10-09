Eight Injured in Army Truck Accident in Zamboanga del Norte

Five soldiers and three militiamen were injured when a light truck carrying them rolled over due to mechanical trouble. The incident occurred in Leon B. Postigo town in Zamboanga del Norte. The victims belong to the Army's 44th Infantry Battalion and the Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit. This is the second accident involving an Army truck in the same province within two months.





