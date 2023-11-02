Egypt to help evacuate 7,000 foreigners from Gaza

For the first time after weeks of deadly fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants since the Hamas attacks of October 7, the Rafah border crossing opened on Wednesday to let people out of Gaza.

In a meeting with foreign diplomats, assistant foreign minister Ismail Khairat said Egypt was preparing "to facilitate the reception and evacuation of foreign citizens from Gaza through the Rafah crossing".The statement did not offer specific details or a timeline for the Egyptian evacuation plan.

Egyptian officials said 76 wounded Palestinians and 335 foreign passport holders had crossed into Egypt on Wednesday. Among those who crossed were 31 Austrians, four Italians, five French nationals and some Germans, their governments said.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said US citizens had also crossed from Gaza but declined to give a number. The Hamas-run health ministry has said intense Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 8,800 people in Gaza, two-thirds of them women and children, since the fighting erupted after the October 7 attacks that Israeli officials say left 1,400 people dead.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Filipino family chooses to go back to war-torn Gaza Strip, says DFADefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: DFA: 6 Pinoys return to Gaza City as Egypt border stays closedSix Filipinos have returned to Gaza strip as issues hound the opening of the Rafah crossing, Gaza's border corridor with Egypt, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: First foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt WednesdayScores of foreign passport holders started leaving war-torn Gaza Wednesday after Egypt opened the Rafah crossing for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, AFP correspondents said.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: First foreigners to leave Gaza for Egypt Wednesday: officialA first group of foreign passport holders is to be allowed to leave the war-battered Gaza Strip for Egypt Wednesday, an official said.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: First wounded and foreigners escape war-torn Gaza for EgyptRAFAH, Palestinian Territories - Ambulances transported wounded residents out of Gaza for urgent medical care in Egypt Wednesday, with hundreds of desperate foreign passport holders also starting to flee the territory wracked by three weeks of war with Israel.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: First wounded and foreigners escape war-torn Gaza for EgyptAmbulances transported wounded residents out of Gaza for urgent medical care in Egypt Wednesday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕