Egypt hosts Hamas delegation for talks on ending Gaza war

Egypt is hosting a high-level Hamas delegation for talks aimed at ending the war with Israel. The meeting comes as fighting continues in the Gaza Strip, with Israeli shelling near a hospital causing numerous casualties. The UN estimates that an additional 100,000 displaced people have arrived in the southern border city of Rafah.





Temporary truce between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militants expiresA temporary truce between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militants has expired without a deal to extend it. The truce allowed for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel Intensifies Fighting Against Hamas in GazaIsrael intensifies its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, worsening the dire conditions for civilians. Pope Francis calls for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages. Christmas festivities in Bethlehem are cancelled due to the war.

War in Gaza Kills Over 21,000, WHO Warns of Grave PerilThe Hamas-run Gaza Strip’s health ministry has said war with Israel has killed more than 21,000, as Israel kept pounding the besieged territory with air strikes and shelling. The World Health Organization (WHO) said Gazans were in “grave peril” after more than 11 weeks of fighting—triggered by Hamas’s deadly Oct 7 attacks on Israel—which left most hospitals in the Palestinian territory out of action and led to “acute hunger.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to take “urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help” the many in need

Hamas not satisfied with Israel's proposals for truce extensionA Hamas source said Wednesday, hours before a truce in fighting with Israel in the Gaza Strip was set to expire, that the Palestinian militant group was not satisfied with Israel's proposals for another extension.

US International Image Suffers as Biden Backs Israel in Conflict with HamasNearly three years after United States President Joe Biden took office vowing 'America is back,' the country's international image is taking a beating as his administration backs Israel in its war with Hamas.

Israeli Vision for Post-War Gaza: Emulating West Bank ModelThe Israeli vision for post-war Gaza is to emulate the occupied West Bank model by having some designated authority running civic affairs while Israel maintains security control. Netanyahu seeks to obliterate Hamas for its attack on October 7, Israel's bloodiest day ever, seemingly willing to raze much of Gaza to the ground and risk reimposing a military occupation in the enclave Israel left in 2005.

