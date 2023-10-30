Effective forest governance

DAVAO ORIENTAL – The rich tapestry of Davao Oriental’s indigenous cultures took center stage this October as the province joined the nation in celebrating the 2023 Indigenous Peoples (IP) Month and the 26th Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act (IPRA) Commemoration.

The event drew various stakeholders, including the Municipal Tribal Chieftain, Jesus Mamparo, NCIP Provincial Officer, Emmanuel Cacal, and representatives from the NCIP, Barangay Tribal Council, RPSB, Tonggo nang Kagul’langan, PNP, Kennemer Eco Solutions, and BaiAni Foundation.

