EDITORIAL - Women and security

Yet for millions of Filipino women, especially in the lower income brackets, the situation is far from rosy. Poverty and inadequate education make many of these women unaware of their rights under the law, and leave them open to abuse and exploitation. Glass ceilings remain in place, even in fields that have been penetrated by women with better education and financial means.
Among the dimensions for the rankings, “inclusion” refers to the status of women’s education, employment, financial inclusion, cell phone use and parliamentary representation. “Justice” includes absence of legal discrimination against women, access to justice, maternal mortality rate and “son bias” or the number of sons born for every 100 girls. “Security” refers to intimate partner violence, community safety, political violence targeting women and proximity to conflict.
