Editorial: Vote for conscience and country

Today, from about 3,000 centers, the future of the Philippines will be made, starting at the basic political unit: the barangay.The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) are ongoing today. Central Visayas has a total of 2,956 voting centers for the 3,003 barangays, reported Kaiser Jan Fuentes of SunStar Cebu on Oct. 29.

Familiarizing oneself with the Local Government Code (LGC) is needed to contextualize the significance of the BSKE in decentralized and community-based development of self-reliance and sustainability.The Sangguniang Barangay is the local development council that shapes the implementation of laws and ordinances addressing all concerns—from the maintenance of peace and order to solid waste management and gender and development (GAD).

Ford Island Conquest revving up in PampangaSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Pope orders Vatican to reopen case of priest accused of adult abuse but allowed to keep ministeringSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Pope orders Vatican to reopen case of priest accused of adult abuse but allowed to keep ministeringSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

30 village chief bets in Iloilo City sure winners on Oct. 30SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Spanish national found dead after snorkeling in Moalboal townSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

NBI-Semro to conduct ‘motu propio’ in Saldua investigationSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕