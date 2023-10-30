Editorial: Ensuring smooth-sailing elections

TODAY, voters march to their respective precincts to participate in the Barangay and SK Elections (BSKE) 2023. According to the Commission on Election-Davao (Comelec-Davao) data, Davao Region has approximately four million voters who are expected to vote in the BSKE today. Davao City, which comprises 182 barangays, has around 1,031,488 registered voters for the barangay level and 285,986 for the SK poll.

In order for us to have smooth-sailing elections, the Comelec reminds us to:1. Know your precinct number and voting center.2. First come, first served, so be early if you want to finish early.3. Use the folder provided in your precinct to cover your ballot.4. Do not take a photo or a selfie with the ballot.5. Avoid erasures and leaving unnecessary marks on the ballot.6. Submit the ballot after voting.7. Leave the polling area immediately after voting to make space for other voters.8.

