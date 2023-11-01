EDITORIAL - Ending impunity

This year’s commemoration is noteworthy for highlighting the role of journalists in promoting the integrity of elections. The 32 who were slain on Nov. 23, 2009 were accompanying a convoy of relatives and supporters of Esmael Mangudadatu in filing his certificate of candidacy for governor of Maguindanao. He was challenging the entrenched dynasty of the Ampatuan clan.

In a concept note on this special day, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization pointed out that around the world, the physical, legal, digital, psychological and symbolic attacks on the press along with “the continuity of stigmatizing discourse on the part of public officials” intensified particularly during election seasons.

In the first year of the Marcos administration, three broadcasters were murdered. Suspects have been arrested and prosecuted, but masterminds – such as those behind the killing of Percy Lapid – are at large.

Three months after being promoted as Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff, it was only last week that Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. officially took his oath before his Commander-in-Chief, President Ferdinand “Bongbong”...

The only thing worse than having to assault an entrenched enemy force is to assault one hiding out in tunnels. Amid increasing global headwinds and unprecedented challenges to the Philippine economy, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, the head of President Marcos Jr.’s economic team, seems to me, to be under siege...

