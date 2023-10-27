Economic meeting

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman (left), together with the rest of the Economic Team, attends the 7th Investment Coordination Committee – Cabinet Committee (ICC-CC) meeting on Oct. 27, 2023 at the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) in Pasig City.
The meeting covered the approval of social infrastructure projects that aim to enhance agricultural productivity and maritime safety, among others. The approved proposals will then be endorsed to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, chaired by the President, for confirmation.