Economic meeting

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman (left), together with the rest of the Economic Team, attends the 7th Investment Coordination Committee – Cabinet Committee (ICC-CC) meeting on Oct. 27, 2023 at the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) in Pasig City.

The meeting covered the approval of social infrastructure projects that aim to enhance agricultural productivity and maritime safety, among others. The approved proposals will then be endorsed to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, chaired by the President, for confirmation.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Canada agrees historic Indigenous child welfare settlementDefining the News Read more ⮕

Aboitiz Power: World Sustainability DayDefining the News Read more ⮕

WHO urges Hamas to release all hostages on 'health grounds'Defining the News Read more ⮕

Meta quarterly profit more than doublesDefining the News Read more ⮕

AllBank, CycleHouse collaborate to enable digital payments for riders and customersDefining the News Read more ⮕

PPP Center revises monitoring guidelinesDefining the News Read more ⮕