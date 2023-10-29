ECHO manager, coach break silence on roamer brouhaha

MANILA — ECHO manager Mitch Liwanag broke her silence on the brouhaha surrounding the decision to bench Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera for most of MPL Season 12.

“I’ve been trying to be quiet for the whole season just to protect yung nga players ko and Yawi. Parang tinake ko lahat, yung bashing, okay lang. Pero, please spare my family and my child dun sa mga bashing. I’ve been receiving death threats. Parang, sasaktan daw nila ako sa venue and I’m trying to tell Jaypee na wag pansinin,” Liwanag said.

In a Facebook post the night after the interview, head coach Archie "Tictac" Reyes said ECHO's aggressive ways, of which Yawi is a major architect, was a hit or miss when they finished 3rd in MSC 2023.

For the longest time, the team tried to fix things internally, and it wound up with her wedged in a difficult situation, which resulted in her husband, ECHO starting roamer Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz also soaking up backlash as the community accused Liwanag of politicking.

ECHO's players earlier said they picked Jaypee over Yawi, a decision that drove a wedge between Yawi and the rest of the team, including Liwanag. For her, Yawi has remained dedicated to the team right until the very end, when the squad fielded him in in their last two games against Blacklist International.

