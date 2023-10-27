ECHO keeps title defense alive with big win over RSG PH

Sanford ges a huge from caoch Tictac after making the big play in the series-clinching Game 4 (MPL Photo)
Facing up against a rallying Raiders in Game 4, the Orcas perfectly executed a 22-minute Lord dance to turn the tables and kept their hopes of returning to the M-series Worlds well within their hands. Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya’s Yu Zhong, a non-factor in earlier team fights having left to defend the aggressive split pushing of Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo’s Benedetta, came in just in time in the Lord fight and knocked up three heroes of RSG.
Karl “Karltzy” Nepomuceno secured the Lord while the rest of ECHO followed up Sanford’s setup to complete a three-man wipe and secure the series clinching win. Alston “Sanji” Pabico was untouchable on his Lylia in the final game, finishing with a perfect 5-0-9 line to anchor the 16-8 Game 4 win of ECHO.ECHO banked on Sanji’s Novaria pick for a come-from-behind 13-15 Game 1 win before he followed it up with an impressive 5-0-5 performance on the Pharsa to lead a dominant 11-1 Game 2 triumph. headtopics.com
RSG PH, however, came back roaring behind Nathzz’s Benedetta pick which created much space for the Raiders to operate on and take a 12-6 win that forced the Game 4.
