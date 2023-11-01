HEAD TOPICS

Easy tax payment system will attract investments—senator

The measure was recently approved by a bicameral committee and now awaits the signature of the President. “And the measure seeks to mandate the Bureau of Internal Revenue to come up with its digitalization roadmap that will be submitted to Congress and updated regularly,” he said.

“We have a bad habit in the country that with every change of administration, there is a change of plan, a change in roadmap, a change in projects. More often than not, this derails the implementation process because they completely change the system, the vendor, or the supplier that derails the project,” Gatchalian said.

“What we envision is to make it easier for medium-sized foreign companies to set up shops here. We need to make it easier for them to navigate our tax system and to be tax compliant as easily as possible,” said Gatchalian.

