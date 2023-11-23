Eastern Samar government takes part in monitoring mining operations

The provincial government of Eastern Samar will play a key role in the interagency monitoring of mining operations to ensure responsible mining in the province. As a result of what it describes as “persevering efforts” of local officials led by Gov.

Ben Evardone, the provincial government has gained a seat in mining monitoring bodies, vowing to ensure miners’ 100-percent compliance with environmental and mining laws, as well as local ordinances on environmental protection, welfare of mine workers and host-communities, and their financial obligations to the concerned local government units (LGUs) that are intended for local development programs, Provincial Legal Officer Eden Ivy Rose Balagasay said in a statemen





