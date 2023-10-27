Eastern Communications expands footprint in Oro

PREMIER Philippine telecommunications company Eastern Communications has officially announced its footprint expansion in Cagayan de Oro.In its Via Eastern event held at KaVe Restaurant in Limketkai Luxe Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City on October 18, 2023, Eastern Communications launched its full product portfolio and active participation in industry association initiatives.

To expand its presence in Cagayan de Oro and connect with local businesses, Eastern Communications sponsored the Cagayan de Oro Investment Forum, an initiative of the City Government and the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundations that aims to attract potential investors interested in expanding their businesses in the city. The forum was held on October 5 at Edsa Shangri-La in Manila.

