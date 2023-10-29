Early Santa Claus

A boy, riding on the shoulders of his father, reaches out for a Christmas present from Santa Claus at the SM City’s ‘Holiday Dreams of Sparkle’ as the centrepiece, along with carols by the Celtics Chorale, of the local mall’s Yuletide features which, of course, is not complete with the usual gift giving.
