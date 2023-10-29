Early Santa Claus

A boy, riding on the shoulders of his father, reaches out for a Christmas present from Santa Claus at the SM City’s ‘Holiday Dreams of Sparkle’ as the centrepiece, along with carols by the Celtics Chorale, of the local mall’s Yuletide features which, of course, is not complete with the usual gift giving.

A boy, riding on the shoulders of his father, reaches out for a Christmas present from Santa Claus at the SM City’s ‘Holiday Dreams of Sparkle’ as the centrepiece, along with carols by the Celtics Chorale, of the local mall’s Yuletide features which, of course, is not complete with the usual gift giving.

Bumper to bumperDefining the News Read more ⮕

Ironclad commitmentDefining the News Read more ⮕

Friends in the LordDefining the News Read more ⮕

World Bread DayDefining the News Read more ⮕

Bright smilesDefining the News Read more ⮕

Skygo Christmas promo launchedDefining the News Read more ⮕