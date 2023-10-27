Early Christmas in Caloocan

SM City Grand Central Mall Manager Engr. Christian Bryan Umali, Rep.

Mary Mitzi Cajayon-Uy, and SM Supermalls Assistant Vice President for Operations Ana Datu lead the lighting ceremony of a giant Christmas tree with colorful decorations with the theme ‘Grand Holidays’ in the city of Caloocan on Friday. Andrew Rabulan

LOOK: The Manila Hotel Christmas Hampers early bird offersDon’t miss out on these three distinct selections Read more ⮕

Nueva Ecija, Pampanga seek Game 1 victories over San Juan, CaloocanDefending champion Nueva Ecija and top qualifier Pampanga tackle separate rivals on Friday, Oct. 27, at the start of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season North division semifinal round at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga. Read more ⮕

Caloocan gains awards from DILG for good urban governanceDefining the News Read more ⮕

BSP raises borrowing rate to 6.5% to tame inflationDefining the News Read more ⮕

BDO posted P53.9-b profit in nine monthsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Phoenix selling over P9b worth of assets to BDODefining the News Read more ⮕